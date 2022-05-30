Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Conversant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,300,000 after acquiring an additional 658,107 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $959,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCO opened at $1.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.38.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $525.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

