ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Update

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the April 30th total of 152,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLRO. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 245,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 5,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

