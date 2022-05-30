ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Update

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the April 30th total of 152,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of CLRO stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About ClearOne (Get Rating)
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearOne (CLRO)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.