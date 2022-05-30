Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.00 million-$959.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.73 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.01-0 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.02.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.91. 248,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,018,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $5,253,591.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $211,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,401 shares of company stock valued at $50,927,856 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,628,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.