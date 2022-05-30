Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $226.50 million-$227.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.87 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $2.86 on Monday, hitting $58.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,503. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $113.93.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. JMP Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut their target price on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.02.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $1,293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,401 shares of company stock valued at $50,927,856. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after buying an additional 278,422 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,719,000 after buying an additional 62,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 62.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,338,000 after buying an additional 513,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.