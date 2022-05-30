CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. CMC Materials reported earnings of $1.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. CL King downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Shares of CCMP opened at $178.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.14. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

