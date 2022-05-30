Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 1.78. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.63 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 49.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 306,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 100,989 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 951,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 11.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 41,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $2,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

