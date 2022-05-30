Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Update

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the April 30th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $1,299,228. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $1.99 on Monday, reaching $74.73. 59,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,554. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average of $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

