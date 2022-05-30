Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Up 39.3% in May

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the April 30th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CFRUY stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 358,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,522. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $15.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CFRUY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.