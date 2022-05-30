Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in May

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the April 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

PASTF stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50.

PASTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium from €22.00 ($23.40) to €18.00 ($19.15) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgate modules, spoilers, fender supports, and rocket panels, as well as radar and other sensors.

