Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Short Interest Down 23.2% in May

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 6,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7,015.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 73.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,023 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 211.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.10 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $9.04 on Monday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $232.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

