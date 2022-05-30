Comparing Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -473.45% -61.46% -54.44% Halozyme Therapeutics 92.23% 132.71% 25.45%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dyadic International and Halozyme Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Halozyme Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Dyadic International presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 158.62%. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $53.20, indicating a potential upside of 10.14%. Given Dyadic International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dyadic International and Halozyme Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $2.40 million 27.32 -$13.07 million ($0.44) -5.27 Halozyme Therapeutics $443.31 million 15.03 $402.71 million $2.99 16.15

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Dyadic International. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halozyme Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.1% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Dyadic International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Dyadic International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dyadic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. It offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial, is to validate to serve as proof of concept for the development of next generation multivariant COVID-19 vaccine candidates. The company has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U.; and collaboration with Syngene International Limited. Dyadic International, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its flagship product is Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography and to improve resorption of radiopaque agents. The company also develops Perjeta; RITUXAN HYCELA and MabThera SC for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); RITUXAN SC for patients with CLL; and HYQVIA for the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders. In addition, it is developing Tecentriq for non-small cell lung cancer; OCREVUS for multiple sclerosis; DARZALEX for the treatment of patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma; nivolumab for the treatment of solid tumors; ARGX-113, a human neonatal Fc receptor; ARGX-117 to treat autoimmune diseases; and BMS-986179, an anti-CD-73 antibody. The company has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; ARGENX BVBA; Horizon Therapeutics plc; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa; and ViiV Healthcare Limited for small and large molecule targets for the treatment and prevention of HIV. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in San Diego, California.

