Comparing Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) & Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Heartland BancCorp and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland BancCorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heartland BancCorp currently has a consensus price target of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.88%. Given Heartland BancCorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Heartland BancCorp is more favorable than Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Dividends

Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Heartland BancCorp pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland BancCorp 26.00% N/A N/A Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 26.38% 11.39% 1.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland BancCorp $69.81 million 2.66 $18.59 million $8.87 10.43 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $206.52 billion 1.03 $53.99 billion $2.94 4.05

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland BancCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heartland BancCorp beats Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, treasury management, retirement and education planning, wealth management, mobile wallet, and online banking services, as well as insurance products and services. It operates through a network of 18 full-service banking offices in central Ohio and northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, and various corporate intermediary services. The Personal Banking segment provides financial products and services to individual customers. This segment's products and services comprise personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions businesses, as well as in the holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, investment banking, financial leasing, and insurance services. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

