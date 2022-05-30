Comparing Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) & Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP)

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) and Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Momentus alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Momentus and Terran Orbital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Terran Orbital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Momentus currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.52%. Terran Orbital has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 240.14%. Given Terran Orbital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Terran Orbital is more favorable than Momentus.

Profitability

This table compares Momentus and Terran Orbital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentus N/A -41.64% -20.94% Terran Orbital N/A -179.05% 12.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Momentus and Terran Orbital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentus $330,000.00 782.93 $120.65 million N/A N/A Terran Orbital N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A

Momentus has higher revenue and earnings than Terran Orbital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Momentus shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Momentus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Momentus beats Terran Orbital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentus (Get Rating)

Momentus Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Terran Orbital (Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses. The Earth Observation Solutions segment develops, builds, launches, and operates a constellation of earth observation satellites that has synthetic aperture radar and electro-optical capabilities to provide earth observation data and mission solutions. It also focuses to provide secondary payload solutions and onboard data processing capabilities on its satellite constellation, including sensors, optical links, or other mission solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.