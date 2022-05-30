Comparing Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) and The Competition

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) is one of 330 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 4.61% 1.06% 0.55% Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Competitors 15.62% -4.69% 2.39%

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays out 469.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 103.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 0 6 4 0 2.40 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Competitors 3916 15314 14785 389 2.34

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $34.44, suggesting a potential downside of 2.36%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 17.28%. Given Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $532.85 million $15.12 million 153.35 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Competitors $784.32 million $166.78 million 23.22

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. peers beat Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. Through its vertically-integrated operating platform, the Company manages a portfolio of 309 properties, including 283 wholly-owned properties comprising approximately 31.7 million square feet across 31 states (as of September 30, 2020). PECO has generated strong operating results over its 29+ year history and has partnered with leading institutional commercial real estate investors, including TPG Real Estate and The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. The Company remains exclusively focused on creating great grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving the communities it serves one center at a time.

