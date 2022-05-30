Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) to post $211.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $207.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $214.70 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $199.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.
Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -193.54%.
About Compass Minerals International (Get Rating)
Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.
