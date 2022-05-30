Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Up 42.8% in May

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the April 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,383 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,541,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

