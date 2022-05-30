Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,100 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the April 30th total of 958,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CNXC traded up $6.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,869. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.40. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $136.74 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,531,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,619.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,849.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032 and sold 25,000 shares worth $4,155,200. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,915,000 after purchasing an additional 618,620 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Concentrix by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 989,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,131,000 after buying an additional 506,192 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,234,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,541,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,235,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

