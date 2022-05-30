Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CNCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $5.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.80.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.10). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22,616.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

