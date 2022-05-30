Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,500 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the April 30th total of 582,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CND opened at $9.92 on Monday. Concord Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CND. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Concord Acquisition by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Concord Acquisition by 130.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

