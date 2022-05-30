Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.79–$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $554.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $546.41 million.Confluent also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.21–$0.19 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.40.

NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $1.62 on Monday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,968. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $384,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,795,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,444,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 873,083 shares of company stock worth $31,209,438 and sold 275,672 shares worth $9,495,522. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Confluent by 1,679.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $1,836,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

