Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.25 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CCSI opened at 49.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 54.08 and its 200-day moving average is 56.92. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of 34.81 and a 12-month high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 90.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

