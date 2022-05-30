Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.58. 44,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,571. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,825,000 after acquiring an additional 65,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,440,000 after acquiring an additional 178,781 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,291,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,210,000 after acquiring an additional 81,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 26.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 839,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,438,000 after acquiring an additional 177,039 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

