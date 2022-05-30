Contrasting Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) & Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Materials and Atomera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $23.06 billion 4.58 $5.89 billion $7.50 15.93 Atomera $400,000.00 759.59 -$15.71 million ($0.72) -18.04

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Atomera shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Applied Materials and Atomera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 0 8 17 0 2.68 Atomera 0 0 1 0 3.00

Applied Materials currently has a consensus target price of $154.81, indicating a potential upside of 29.57%. Atomera has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.36%. Given Atomera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atomera is more favorable than Applied Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Materials and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 27.20% 57.17% 26.99% Atomera N/A -54.05% -44.74%

Summary

Applied Materials beats Atomera on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Atomera (Get Rating)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

