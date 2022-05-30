Contrasting Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) & Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sportradar Group and Dada Nexus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 0 2 9 0 2.82 Dada Nexus 0 0 7 0 3.00

Sportradar Group presently has a consensus price target of $20.83, indicating a potential upside of 110.86%. Dada Nexus has a consensus price target of $25.90, indicating a potential upside of 278.65%. Given Dada Nexus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sportradar Group and Dada Nexus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $664.00 million 4.40 $14.87 million N/A N/A Dada Nexus $1.06 billion 1.67 -$387.77 million ($1.54) -4.44

Sportradar Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dada Nexus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A Dada Nexus -32.74% -40.74% -31.89%

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Dada Nexus on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group (Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. In addition, the company provides sports entertainment, gaming solution, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. Further, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

About Dada Nexus (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

