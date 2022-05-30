Contrasting First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) & Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Truxton pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bankshares pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

0.2% of Truxton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Truxton and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truxton 38.21% N/A N/A First Community Bankshares 32.98% 10.80% 1.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Truxton and First Community Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truxton $39.19 million 5.05 $14.54 million $5.40 12.69 First Community Bankshares $139.61 million 3.46 $51.17 million $2.67 10.81

First Community Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. First Community Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truxton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Truxton and First Community Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A First Community Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Community Bankshares has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.32%. Given First Community Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Community Bankshares is more favorable than Truxton.

Risk & Volatility

Truxton has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats Truxton on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truxton (Get Rating)

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. It also provides private banking, wealth management, trust, and estate services; and business banking, commercial lending, and treasury management services. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About First Community Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 49 branches, including 17 branches in West Virginia, 23 branches in Virginia, 7 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

