Contrasting Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) & Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF)

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) and Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gulfport Energy and Coloured Ties Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Coloured Ties Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Coloured Ties Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 0.01 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -0.01 Coloured Ties Capital N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A

Coloured Ties Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulfport Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Coloured Ties Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48% Coloured Ties Capital N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, indicating that its share price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coloured Ties Capital has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Gulfport Energy (Get Rating)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Coloured Ties Capital (Get Rating)

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. engages in the investment business in Canada. It allows investors to invest in early-stage opportunities that offer returns from start-up stage to a public company listing on a senior exchange. The company was formerly known as GrowMax Resources Corp. and changed its name to Coloured Ties Capital Inc. in November 2021. Coloured Ties Capital Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.