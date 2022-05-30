Contrasting InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for InspireMD and Dynatronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 0 0 N/A Dynatronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dynatronics has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 323.01%. Given Dynatronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than InspireMD.

Risk and Volatility

InspireMD has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatronics has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InspireMD and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -345.80% -45.79% -39.44% Dynatronics 1.11% 2.99% 1.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InspireMD and Dynatronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $4.49 million 4.04 -$14.92 million ($2.09) -1.04 Dynatronics $47.80 million 0.27 $2.00 million $0.00 -70,920.00

Dynatronics has higher revenue and earnings than InspireMD. Dynatronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InspireMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of InspireMD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Dynatronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of InspireMD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Dynatronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dynatronics beats InspireMD on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

InspireMD Company Profile (Get Rating)

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery. It is also developing PVGuard, a MicroNet mesh sleeve and self-expandable stent for use in peripheral vascular applications. The company sells its products through local distributors. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Dynatronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products. The company provides therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, therapeutic lasers, shortwave diathermy, radial pulse therapy, hot and cold therapy, compression therapy, and electrodes. It also offers power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, treadmills, and other related equipment. In addition, the company provides clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubings, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracings, paper products, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Bird & Cronin, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician's Choice, and PROTEAM brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, and hospitals, as well as online. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. Dynatronics Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

