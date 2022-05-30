Contrasting Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) & RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST)

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) and RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Warby Parker alerts:

98.6% of Warby Parker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of RxSight shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Warby Parker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Warby Parker and RxSight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warby Parker $540.80 million 3.11 -$144.27 million N/A N/A RxSight $22.59 million 17.05 -$48.69 million ($5.43) -2.58

RxSight has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Warby Parker.

Profitability

This table compares Warby Parker and RxSight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A RxSight -212.04% -251.55% -37.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Warby Parker and RxSight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warby Parker 0 5 2 0 2.29 RxSight 0 0 6 0 3.00

Warby Parker presently has a consensus price target of $32.20, indicating a potential upside of 82.44%. RxSight has a consensus price target of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 41.67%. Given Warby Parker’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Warby Parker is more favorable than RxSight.

Summary

Warby Parker beats RxSight on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc. provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps. As of May 16, 2022, it had 160 retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as JAND, Inc. and changed its name to Warby Parker Inc. in June 2021. Warby Parker Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

RxSight Company Profile (Get Rating)

RxSight, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The company's RxSight system includes RxSight light delivery device, an office-based light treatment device that delivers UV light in a programmed pattern to modify the LAL based on the visual correction needed to achieve desired vision after cataract surgery. It primarily serves cataract doctors. The company was formerly known as Calhoun Vision, Inc. and changed its name to RxSight, Inc. in February 2017. RxSight, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.