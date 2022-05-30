Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Update

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,700 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the April 30th total of 559,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CTSDF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,757. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTSDF shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

