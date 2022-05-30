Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF) Senior Officer Sells C$145,859.40 in Stock

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stanley Thomas Coleman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total value of C$145,859.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,801,971.12.

Shares of TSE:CPLF traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.73. Copperleaf Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.10. The stock has a market cap of C$560.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

CPLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$25.00 to C$16.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.