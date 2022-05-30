Cormark Comments on Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) – Cormark reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 26th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Steel Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Algoma Steel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

ASTL opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,154,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth $630,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,067,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,825,000.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

