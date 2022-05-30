Cormark Comments on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Thursday, May 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.64. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BNS. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.22.

NYSE BNS opened at $67.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,502,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 383,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after buying an additional 234,600 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $14,570,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

