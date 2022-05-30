Cormark Weighs in on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, May 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the bank will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 26.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share.

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.58.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $54.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average is $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $51.14 and a 12-month high of $66.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 137,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $938,627,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

