Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW) Short Interest Up 34.7% in May

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

COOLW stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,475. Corner Growth Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.27.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOLW. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 474,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.