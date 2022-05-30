Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 10,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 932,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 19.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CRSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

CRSR stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.32. 16,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,295. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $42.97.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.60 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 2.80%. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,143,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 237,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,574.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 61.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 156.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,715 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,586,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,949.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 696,987 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,173,000 after acquiring an additional 692,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 98.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after purchasing an additional 492,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

