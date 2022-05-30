Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $580.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.44.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $470.76. The stock had a trading volume of 238,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,699. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.46. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $375.50 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $208.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.