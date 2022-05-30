Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.05.

COTY stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 2.37. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,382.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Beatrice Ballini bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 137,692 shares of company stock worth $935,907 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,876 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 101.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Coty by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

