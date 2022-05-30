Coupa Software (COUP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Coupa Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COUP opened at $72.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $58.43 and a 12-month high of $283.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.10.

In related news, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total value of $106,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

