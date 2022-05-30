Credit Suisse Group Cuts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$33.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CWB. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.68.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE CWB traded up C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$30.65. The company had a trading volume of 367,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,098. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$30.00 and a one year high of C$41.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.41.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$265.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$268.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at C$1,107.08. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total value of C$107,310.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$793,134.40. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $166,217.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.