Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,900 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the April 30th total of 1,335,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRLBF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.79.

OTCMKTS:CRLBF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.74. 726,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,496. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $12.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

