Critical Analysis: Denbury (NYSE:DEN) & Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury has a beta of 3.33, meaning that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of -0.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Denbury and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury 8.79% 19.79% 11.12% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Denbury and Genel Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $1.26 billion 3.02 $56.00 million $2.16 34.90 Genel Energy $334.90 million 1.84 -$308.00 million N/A N/A

Denbury has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Denbury and Genel Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 0 1 9 0 2.90 Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Denbury presently has a consensus target price of $101.19, suggesting a potential upside of 34.23%. Given Denbury’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Denbury is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Summary

Denbury beats Genel Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denbury Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of February 24, 2022, it had 192 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Genel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). The Pre-Production segment holds a 40% working interest Qara Dagh PSC located in KRI; 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira in Morocco. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 63 millions of barrels (MMbbls) of proven net working interest reserves, and 104 MMbbls of proven plus probable net working interest reserves. Genel Energy plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.