Critical Comparison: Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) & Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Codexis and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis -16.85% -12.56% -8.93% Cyclo Therapeutics -915.04% -109.71% -85.69%

Codexis has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Codexis and Cyclo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Codexis currently has a consensus price target of $34.20, indicating a potential upside of 209.50%. Cyclo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 644.19%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Codexis.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Codexis and Cyclo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis $104.75 million 6.89 -$21.28 million ($0.33) -33.48 Cyclo Therapeutics $1.59 million 11.39 -$14.29 million ($1.83) -1.17

Cyclo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Codexis. Codexis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Codexis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Codexis beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes. The company's platform is also used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. It sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, it sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

