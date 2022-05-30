Critical Comparison: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Heartland BancCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 0 0 0 0 N/A Heartland BancCorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Heartland BancCorp has a consensus target price of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.88%. Given Heartland BancCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heartland BancCorp is more favorable than Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Heartland BancCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 26.38% 11.39% 1.00% Heartland BancCorp 26.00% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland BancCorp pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Heartland BancCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $206.52 billion 1.03 $53.99 billion $2.94 4.05 Heartland BancCorp $69.81 million 2.66 $18.59 million $8.87 10.43

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland BancCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Heartland BancCorp beats Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, and various corporate intermediary services. The Personal Banking segment provides financial products and services to individual customers. This segment's products and services comprise personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions businesses, as well as in the holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, investment banking, financial leasing, and insurance services. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, treasury management, retirement and education planning, wealth management, mobile wallet, and online banking services, as well as insurance products and services. It operates through a network of 18 full-service banking offices in central Ohio and northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

