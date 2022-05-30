Critical Comparison: Mastercard (NYSE:MA) & Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR)

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) and Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and Green Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 47.70% 133.72% 25.61% Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A

74.9% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mastercard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of Green Street Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mastercard and Green Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 1 1 14 0 2.81 Green Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mastercard presently has a consensus target price of $422.94, indicating a potential upside of 18.21%. Given Mastercard’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mastercard is more favorable than Green Street Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mastercard and Green Street Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $18.88 billion 18.43 $8.69 billion $9.61 37.23 Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Green Street Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Mastercard has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Street Capital has a beta of -0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mastercard beats Green Street Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; prepaid programs and management services; commercial credit and debit payment products and solutions; and payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts. It also provides value-added products and services comprising cyber and intelligence solutions for parties to transact, as well as proprietary insights, drawing on principled use of consumer, and merchant data services. In addition, the company offers analytics, test and learn, consulting, managed services, loyalty, processing, and payment gateway solutions for e-commerce merchants. Further, it provides open banking and digital identity platforms services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Green Street Capital (Get Rating)

Green Street Capital Corp. invests in environmental technology companies that require capital for expansion or are pursuing acquisition strategies. It also recycles grease trap waste for the production of biomass feedstock used in blending biofuels. Green Street Capital Corp. was formerly known as Jaguar Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Green Street Capital Corp. in July 2010. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

