Critical Contrast: AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) vs. Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH)

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.8% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Anghami shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile -214.60% -20.08% -15.34% Anghami N/A N/A -22.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AST SpaceMobile and Anghami, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00 Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A

AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 262.76%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than Anghami.

Risk and Volatility

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of -0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Anghami’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile $12.40 million 121.10 -$18.97 million ($0.59) -14.02 Anghami $35.50 million 2.39 -$17.79 million N/A N/A

Anghami has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile (Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Anghami Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

