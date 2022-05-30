Critical Survey: Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) versus Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.1%. Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Cenovus Energy pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cenovus Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Cenovus Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Cenovus Energy 0 1 14 0 2.93

Cenovus Energy has a consensus price target of $23.73, suggesting a potential upside of 4.68%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Cenovus Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $8.70 million N/A $6.54 million N/A N/A Cenovus Energy $36.99 billion 1.21 $468.37 million $0.76 29.83

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 81.90% 82.38% 82.38% Cenovus Energy 3.56% 14.73% 6.39%

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2021, it had 3,867 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Cenovus Energy (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan. This segments Foster Creek, Christina Lake, Sunrise, and Tucker oil sands projects, as well as Lloydminster thermal and conventional heavy oil assets The Conventional segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, Clearwater, and Rainbow Lake operating in Alberta and British Columbia, as well as interests in various natural gas processing facilities. The offshore segment engages in the exploration and development activities. The Canadian Manufacturing segment includes the owned and operated Lloydminster upgrading and asphalt refining complex, which upgrades heavy oil and bitumen into synthetic crude oil, diesel fuel, asphalt, and other ancillary products, as well as owns and operates the Bruderheim crude-by-rail terminal and two ethanol plants. The U.S. Manufacturing segment comprises the refining of crude oil to produce diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, asphalt, and other products. The Retail segment consists of marketing of its own and third-party refined petroleum products through retail, commercial, and bulk petroleum outlets, as well as wholesale channels. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

