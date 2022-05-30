Critical Survey: Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) and Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Talos Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Talos Energy and Lonestar Resources US, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83 Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talos Energy currently has a consensus target price of $20.64, indicating a potential downside of 7.14%. Given Talos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talos Energy and Lonestar Resources US’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $1.24 billion 1.47 -$182.95 million ($1.57) -14.16 Lonestar Resources US $116.23 million 0.01 -$118.86 million N/A N/A

Lonestar Resources US has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talos Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and Lonestar Resources US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy -9.19% 12.33% 3.10% Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Lonestar Resources US on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Lonestar Resources US (Get Rating)

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.