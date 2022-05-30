Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) versus Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Financial Analysis

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle International and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle International 22.12% 17.40% 3.74% Highwoods Properties 37.75% 11.99% 5.17%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Crown Castle International and Highwoods Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle International 1 4 8 0 2.54 Highwoods Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75

Crown Castle International presently has a consensus target price of $205.62, indicating a potential upside of 6.32%. Highwoods Properties has a consensus target price of $50.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.15%. Given Highwoods Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than Crown Castle International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crown Castle International and Highwoods Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle International $6.34 billion 13.21 $1.10 billion $3.36 57.56 Highwoods Properties $768.01 million 5.41 $313.28 million $2.83 13.96

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than Highwoods Properties. Highwoods Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Castle International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Crown Castle International pays out 175.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Highwoods Properties pays out 70.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crown Castle International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Highwoods Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Crown Castle International on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

