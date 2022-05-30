Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will End on June 6th (NASDAQ:DAOOU)

Crypto 1 Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 6th. Crypto 1 Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 7th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Crypto 1 Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DAOOU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06.

Get Crypto 1 Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,515,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,207,000.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.