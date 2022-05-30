CSFB Cuts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$33.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at CSFB from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CWB. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.86.

Canadian Western Bank stock traded up C$0.72 on Monday, reaching C$30.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,795. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.41. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$30.00 and a twelve month high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$265.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$268.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total value of C$107,310.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$793,134.40. Also, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total value of C$44,975.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,107.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $166,217.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

